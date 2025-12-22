Kaimur police seized 3,000 litres of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) from the Ramgarh police station area late on Sunday evening. Officials said the seized liquor had been stolen from a government-run outlet in Uttar Pradesh. IMFL stolen from UP government-run outlet recovered in Kaimur, one held

The IMFL, worth around ₹30 lakh, was stolen from a UP government outlet at Talaspur market under the Kandawa police station area in Chandauli district around midnight on Saturday. The shop owner lodged an FIR with the local police station on Sunday, officials said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Hari Mohan Shukla said the UP police received a tip-off that the stolen liquor was being smuggled into the Ramgarh area of bordering Bihar and sought assistance from Kaimur police. Acting on the information, a special investigation team (SIT) led by Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Mohania, Pradeep Kumar, was formed and technical as well as ground intelligence was activated.

Later in the evening, the liquor was recovered from a government tubewell where it had been concealed outside Sarai village under the Ramgarh police station limits. One smuggler, Avinash Kumar, a resident of Masarhi village, was arrested in connection with the case.

During interrogation, the arrested accused revealed that the liquor had been stolen with the help of a salesman of the UP outlet and was planned to be sold during the New Year period. He also disclosed the identities of four accomplices.

A case has been registered against six named accused, including the salesman of the UP outlet, and raids are being conducted to arrest the remaining suspects. Kaimur police have asked their UP counterparts to provide a copy of the FIR along with the batch numbers and make of the stolen liquor for further legal action, the SP said.