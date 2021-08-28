In a bid to change Nuh’s image, admin to launch website to sell seasonal grocery

In a bid to provide employment and prevent its youth from going astray, the Nuh administration is planning to launch an e-commerce website that sells fresh seasonal vegetables grown in the district across Delhi-NCR.

In April 2018, central government think-tank NITI Aayog had identified Nuh, earlier known as Mewat, as the most backward district in India. In its country-wide assessment over multiple parameters such as education, health, agriculture, financial inclusion, skill development, and infrastructure, Mewat scored the lowest at just 26%.

District officials said they hope the proposed initiative will prevent youngsters from joining criminal gangs involved in online fraud, robberies and vehicle theft, for which Nuh had gained some degree of notoriety.

Nuh deputy commissioner Shakti Singh said that they get almost regular complaints about youngster getting into a life of crime due to the district’s poor development. The administration then decided to play with the district’s strength.

“The villagers here have a lot of agricultural land and farming is the major occupation. Due to the water quality the vegetables grown here are in more demand and are sold at better prices as compared to other places,” he said.

Singh said they conducted a survey of farmed lands across the district. “Onion, tomato, radish, carrot, okra, brinjal and bottle gourd are grown widely but the farmers here are not paid as well because they would often go to smaller markets in Delhi-NCR where they may be exploited,” he said.

The deputy commissioner said he called up senior officials and roped in a few NGOs to plan training sessions on language, packaging and delivery process. They then called on all village sarpanches and explained how they can involve the youth to earn their livelihood, he said.

The official added that the police would verify the background of the youth.

The administration is in the process of creating a website that will let all farmers upload their stock that can be delivered anywhere in Delhi-NCR, said officials.

Apart from shopping, the customers can also ask to be shown the quality of the produce over live video and see how it is packed.

Also included on the website would be handwoven baskets that earlier sold for ₹100 to ₹150 in local markets and on the roadsides, but have hardly any takers these days. “Vegetables will be packed in these baskets and delivered. A small basket will cost ₹25 and big for ₹50 each. Anyone buying vegetables for more than ₹500 will not be charged for the basket,” said Singh.

According to the district officials’ estimates, farmers will earn at least ₹40,000 through the initiative.