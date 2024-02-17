In PM’s constituency, Rahul says love will counter hate Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses supporters during the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’, in Varanasi, Saturday (PTI)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said the Bharat Jodo Nyay yatra is uniting the country together which is true patriotism.

“When we work together, the country becomes strong. Bringing the country together is true devotion towards the country,” Gandhi said, addressing a gathering at the Godaulia intersection in Varanasi, the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, soon after offering prayers at Kashi Vishwanath temple on the second day of his yatra in Uttar Pradesh.

He claimed that there is an atmosphere of hatred and fear in the country at present but the yatra is ending hatred and spreading mohabbat (love).

“We did Bharat Jodo Yatra last year. We interacted with farmers, poor, labourers and unemployed youths to know their problems. Even people from BJP and RSS came during the yatra. As soon as they came to us, they talked to us nicely because the yatra spreads Mohabbat...During the yatra, I never saw any hatred. People helped each other,” he further said.

“Like Bharat Jodo, this yatra too is for opening mohabbat ki dukan because this country is a country of mohabbat. The yatra is uniting people, connecting them, bringing them together because the country becomes strong only when we work together.”

“I offered prayers to Baba Kashi Vishwanath. I have come without any arrogance and bowed my head bowed before Mother Ganga,” he said.

“On the same lines, when I was participating in ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, I was meeting everyone with my head bowed as I wanted each of them feel that they had come to meet their brother,” he said.

The Congress leader also raised issue of supposedly “growing unemployment” and interacted with youth on this.

Interacting with one Rahul, a resident of Bihar, the Congress leader asked him how much money he spent since his childhood on his education so that he could get a job. At this, the Patna resident said he spent around ₹10 lakh since childhood and he was in Varanasi to take the U.P. police recruitment exam. He further said he was running from pillar to post for a job now.

Terming unemployment and inflation as two big issues, Rahul Gandhi thanked people for giving him “so much love” and joining the yatra in Varanasi.

The Congress also said the common man and billionaires are paying the same GST.

To make his point, he asked a youth how much he paid for a T-shirt. When the youngster replied “ ₹1100”, Rahul Gandhi said the amount included 18% GST.

If an (business) owner buys the T-shirt, he too will also get it for ₹1100; thus, the poor and arabpatis (billionaries) are paying the same GST, Rahul Gandhi said, added that it is injustice.

In the morning, Rahul Gandhi met Sarva Sewa Sangh office bearers and assured them of help.

Meanwhile, Apna Dal (Kamerawadi) leader Pallavi Patel joined the yatra in Varanasi. Samajwadi Party leaders too welcomed the yatra at various places.