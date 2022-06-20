In Prayagraj: Rape victim’s mother consumes poison during ‘jansunwai’; recuperating
PRAYAGRAJ In a shocking incident, a woman who had visited the SSP office during ‘jansunwai’ on Monday morning, suddenly took out some poisonous substance and consumed it in front of the cops present at the venue. The woman, who is mother of a rape victim, was immediately rushed to SRN hospital by policemen where she was admitted at the ICU for treatment. The condition of the woman is now better and enquiry was being carried out on her complaint, officials said.
Reportedly, the woman visited the SSP office to file complaint against police raids to arrest her husband and son.
According to reports, the 16-year-old daughter of the woman had lodged a case of rape against a minor boy at Dhumanganj police station last year. The accused was arrested and sent to juvenile home.
However, the sister of the accused also registered a case of harassment against the rape victim’s brother and father in May this year following which police was carrying out raids to arrest them.
The rape victim’s mother opposed the police action and on Monday at around 11.30am, she reached the SSP office to file a complaint in this connection during the scheduled ‘jansunwai’. While waiting for her turn to meet the officials, she suddenly took out some poisonous substance and consumed it in front of the cops.
Chaos prevailed at the SSP office following the incident.
According to the woman’s daughter, she used to work as a domestic help at the house of the accused boy. She said the accused boy not only raped her multiple times but also made objectionable videos of her. “I was beaten up by the accused, his mother and sister when I opposed the harassment. Fed up with the torture, I approached the police and lodged an FIR. Now the boy’s sister is implicating my family in a false case,” she complained.
