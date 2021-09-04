India Post celebrates Darbhanga airport's success

India Post’s endeavour to release a ‘special cover’ on Darbhanga airport on Friday was not merely a coincidence. Rather, it turned out to be a unique opportunity to promote tourism while propagating and highlighting the potential of Darbhanga airport to provide convenient connectivity to people with the help of the regional connectivity scheme (RCS), launched by the government in 2016.

These views were expressed at the inaugural ceremony of a three-day ‘philatelic exhibition’ organised under the banner of the Darbhanga postal division on Friday.

“We decided to release ‘special cover’ on Darbhanga airport to celebrate its successful launch and provide air connectivity with ease to people in this part of the region,” said Superintendent of Post, Umesh Chandra Prasad, while explaining the reason behind the department’s endeavour to hold such a programme.

“With daily passenger volume flowing through Darbhanga airport consistently showing up impressive numbers in terms of flight occupancy, the airport crossed four lakh passengers footfall in less than 10 months on September 2. This happened since flight operation under UDAN scheme began on November 8, 2020,” the members of the audience at Postal Training Centre were informed.

The event was graced by LN Mithila University (LNMU) vice-chancellor SP Singh as the chief guest of the ceremony. Retired postmaster general ME Haque and Darbhanga airport director Manish Kumar also attended the programme as special guests.

Director, postal services (Northern Region (Muzaffarpur) Shankar Prasad appreciated diverse activities conducted by Darbhanga postal division. Braj Nandan Trivedi, assistant director, postal services proposed a vote of thanks.

