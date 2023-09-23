Inebriated man kills father in Pratapgarh, arrested

PRAYAGRAJ A man, under the influence of alcohol, returned home from a celebration and engaged in a heated argument with his 70-year-old father. This altercation escalated to an extent that he assaulted his father with an axe and a rod, resulting in the elderly man’s death late on Friday night in Shukulpur village, located within the jurisdiction of the Antu police station. The accused has been arrested by the police. The accused has been arrested by the police. (HT Photo)

According to reports, Jagdamba Prasad Shukla (70) had three sons, two of whom, Santosh and Arun, reside and work in Delhi. They have established their own homes approximately 50 metres away from Shukla’s residence. The middle son, Vinod Shukla, continued to live in the original house built by his father.

Family members informed the police that Vinod returned home inebriated from a party on Friday night. He had gone to Santosh’s house to discuss matters with his father. It is alleged that during their conversation, emotions escalated, leading Vinod to attack his father with both an axe and a rod, causing severe injuries.

Upon hearing the victim’s cries for help, family members, including his two daughters-in-law and local residents, rushed to the scene. There, they found Vinod standing near his injured father. The injured Shukla was immediately transported to Pratapgarh Medical College, but sadly, he succumbed to his injuries on the way, as confirmed by Jitendra Singh, the station officer (SO) of the Antu police station.

Upon arriving at the scene, the police gathered information and took the accused into custody. SO Jitendra Singh said, “The victim’s body has been sent for a postmortem examination. In response to a complaint filed by the victim’s elder daughter-in-law, Radha Devi, an FIR has been registered against the accused, invoking relevant sections of the law in connection with this tragic incident.”

