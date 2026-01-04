Interstate fake marriage gang busted, ‘bride’ among 5 from Bihar held

Rohtas police busted an interstate fake marriage gang involved in cheating the overaged unmarried men from western states and taking their cash and ornaments on pretext of marriage. Five members of the gang, three of them women, were arrested and cash and ornaments were recovered from their possession, police said on Sunday. An illustrative picture of a common Indian bride. (AFP)

Assistant superintendent of police (ASP), Dehri, Atulesh Jha, said that police got information that three women and two men had fraudulently arranged marriage of a young girl with a middle-aged man from Rajasthan and defrauded him of cash and ornaments worth several lakhs of rupees.

A case for theft, criminal breach of trust, cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property with common intention, was registered under sections 303(2), 316(2), 318(4) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against the unidentified accused with Dehri Town police station on Saturday.

A special team of police and District Intelligence Unit was formed under station house officer (SHO) Inspector Shivendra Kumar to identify and arrest the accused. The team worked promptly and took Jaya Kumari Patel, 23, and Ragini alias Jhunni Devi, 24 into custody. They revealed during interrogations that they were part of an interstate gang along with three other members from Rohtas district.

Their associates -- Dharmashila Devi, 52, Abhishek Patel, 18 and Sharvan Kumar, 20 -- were arrested. Police recovered ₹1.33 lakh cash, golden mangalsutra, nose ring, silver anklets, toe rings, sarees, defrauded from a Rajasthan groom and two android phones from their possession.

The case was solved within 24 hours, the ASP said.

The accused revealed that the agents have been active in western states, targeting overaged unmarried men who are brought to Bihar with promise that they would be married to a young and beautiful girl.

On their arrival, Jaya Kumari Patel was shown as the bride. The others played the role of mother and brothers of the bride. They took lakhs of cash, ornaments and clothes and solemnised the marriage at a remote place. The alleged bride used to flee with ornaments and belongings with some excuse, leaving behind the cheated and helpless groom who did not even inform police fearing humiliation.

Police refused to reveal the identity of the victims and details of the gang, citing confidentiality of the investigation.