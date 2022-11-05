Int’l day for Prosthetics and Orthotics: Artificial limbs support quick healing too, say docs at KGMU event

LUCKNOW: Prosthetics help a large number of patients, including those born with disability, those who limbs in accident, and those who have to undergo amputation due to diseases like diabetes. Besides, prosthetics also helps in the healing process, said doctors while speaking at an event held to mark the first international day for Prosthetics and Orthotics. The event -- organised by the department of physical medicine and rehabilitation (DPMR) -- was held at King George’s Medical University (KGMU) on Saturday.

“We attend to over a dozen patients of diabetic foot amputation every month. In several cases, we provide the patient with artificial limb or soft foot to support quick healing,” said Shagun Singh, in-charge of the workshop in DPMR.

Prosthetics and orthotics is the branch of medical science which ensures physical rehabilitation of person with disabilities. “Other than those born with deformity in limb or those who lose their limb in accident, patients of gangrene, bone cancer, necrosis, ischemic diseases (those where vascular supply is stopped) are also treated by our department,” Singh added.

She further said, “Due to advancement in technologies, there has been a miraculous development in this field in the last two decades. Consequently, there has been a lot of change in the technology of artificial limbs and assistive devices for the disabled. Several types of computer-operated prostheses, cosmetic, hi-tech calipers are being made today.” The use of robotics in this field is also an unprecedented step, which will definitely give rise to a reformation in the coming times. It would make the life of the differently-abled simple and easy, Singh added.

Meanwhile, professor AK Gupta, head of department, KGMU’s DPMR, said that the role of prosthetic and orthotics professionals has been pioneering and commendable in ensuring physical and social rehabilitation of the divyang.