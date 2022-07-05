Invite sportspersons to PM Modi’s programme: Yogi

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday instructed the officials to invite prominent sports personalities to the programme to be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his constituency at Dr Sampoornanand Sports Stadium, Sigra, on July 7.

Yogi reviewed the preparations for PM’s Varanasi tour starting July 7. He instructed the officials to do micro-level planning and make elaborate security arrangements.

He said that visitors coming to the venue should not face any inconvenience and as it was summer, there should be proper arrangements for drinking water, but plastic bottles etc should not be used.

CM said there should be a proper arrangement for the parking of vehicles at the venue and instructed the municipal corporation to ensure cleanliness in the entire city.

The CM also laid special emphasis on keeping alternate arrangements ready, given the possibility of rain during the programme.

Earlier, the CM inspected all the venues to be visited by the PM during his visit to Kashi. Thereafter, the chief minister offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple.

During the inspection, minister of tourism and culture Jaiveer Singh, minister of state (independent charge) for stamp and court registration fee Ravindra Jaiswal, district panchayat president Kiran Maurya, former minister and MLA Dr Neelkanth Tiwari, MLA Dr Avadhesh Singh, MLA T Ram, MLA Sunil Patel, commissioner Deepak Agrawal, district magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma and other public representatives and officials were present.

BOX: Complete all preparations at KV Dham before Sawan: CM

After offering prayers to Baba Kashi Vishwanath, the CM instructed the officials to complete the preparations for Sawan. The CM said that a large number of devotees are expected to reach KV Dham, so their safety and convenience should be taken care of.

Divisional commissioner Deepak Agrawal informed that arrangements were being made for the devotees on the route coming from Ganga Ghat and other routes as well. The arrangements include drinking water, mats, an announcement system, and coolers.