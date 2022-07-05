Invite sportspersons to PM Modi’s programme: Yogi
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday instructed the officials to invite prominent sports personalities to the programme to be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his constituency at Dr Sampoornanand Sports Stadium, Sigra, on July 7.
Yogi reviewed the preparations for PM’s Varanasi tour starting July 7. He instructed the officials to do micro-level planning and make elaborate security arrangements.
He said that visitors coming to the venue should not face any inconvenience and as it was summer, there should be proper arrangements for drinking water, but plastic bottles etc should not be used.
CM said there should be a proper arrangement for the parking of vehicles at the venue and instructed the municipal corporation to ensure cleanliness in the entire city.
The CM also laid special emphasis on keeping alternate arrangements ready, given the possibility of rain during the programme.
Earlier, the CM inspected all the venues to be visited by the PM during his visit to Kashi. Thereafter, the chief minister offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple.
During the inspection, minister of tourism and culture Jaiveer Singh, minister of state (independent charge) for stamp and court registration fee Ravindra Jaiswal, district panchayat president Kiran Maurya, former minister and MLA Dr Neelkanth Tiwari, MLA Dr Avadhesh Singh, MLA T Ram, MLA Sunil Patel, commissioner Deepak Agrawal, district magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma and other public representatives and officials were present.
BOX: Complete all preparations at KV Dham before Sawan: CM
After offering prayers to Baba Kashi Vishwanath, the CM instructed the officials to complete the preparations for Sawan. The CM said that a large number of devotees are expected to reach KV Dham, so their safety and convenience should be taken care of.
Divisional commissioner Deepak Agrawal informed that arrangements were being made for the devotees on the route coming from Ganga Ghat and other routes as well. The arrangements include drinking water, mats, an announcement system, and coolers.
-
CM stays district development plans in state till guardian ministers are appointed
Days after taking charge, chief minister Eknath Shinde has stayed plans for district planning and development committees (DPDC) in the state till new guardian ministers are appointed. The decision came after the Shiv Sena members and MLAs loyal to Shinde alleged that the proposed outlay decided previously by guardian ministers under the Maha Vikas Aghadi government favoured constituencies represented by the Nationalist Congress Party and Congress legislators.
-
North Central Railway registers 21.3% growth in originating freight loading
At the end of the first quarter of the financial year 2022-23, North Central Railway has registered a 21.3% growth in originating freight loading. NCR loaded 5.24 million tonnes of cargo from April-June 2022 surpassing all previous records. Freight loading of 4.32 million tonnes was achieved in the corresponding period of the previous year, informed chief public relations officer of NCR Shivam Sharma.
-
Maharashtra cyber cell identifies ‘17 social media trends’ related to Nupur Sharma in last 4 days
PUNE The Maharashtra cyber police are on alert in the wake of the killing of a pharmacist in Amravati and tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur over their support to suspended Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson, Nupur Sharma. The state cyber police have identified 17 trends related to Sharma in the last four days, out of which action has been taken against three.
-
PMC continues digging roads for 24/7 water supply project despite rains
PUNE Towards completion of its ambitious 24 x 7 water supply project, the Pune Municipal Corporation is continuing to aggressively dig roads despite the monsoon. The residents of Kalyani nagar have been greatly inconvenienced by the dug-up trenches in lane numbers 6 and 7 for the past 10 days. On Sunday, they received a message from the local corporator, Yogesh Mulick, updating and assuring them that these hurdles are temporary.
-
Extremely heavy rainfall alert for central Maharashtra
The India Meteorological Department on Tuesday issued a red alert for four Maharashtra districts — Raigad, Ratnagiri, Kolhapur and Satara — forecasting extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places, for the next three days. It also issued an orange alert for Pune, Mumbai between Wednesday and Friday, indicating possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall. Pune city recorded 2.7 mm rainfall for 24 hours on Tuesday.
