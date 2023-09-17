IPS officer asked to surrender phone at DDU V-C office reception

GORAKHPUR In a rather unusual incident at the vice-chancellor’s (V-C) office of DDU Gorakhpur University on Saturday evening, an IPS officer and the in-charge of Cantonment police station were asked to deposit their mobile phones at the reception before entering the V-C’s chamber. Carrying mobile phones inside the V-C chamber would be permitted only under special circumstances. (HT Photo)

Although no police official confirmed this on record, Professor Poonam Tandon, the V-C of the university, stated that, from a standpoint of discipline and security, the submission of mobile phones at the reception had become mandatory and should not pose an issue for anyone.

Carrying mobile phones inside the V-C chamber would be permitted only under special circumstances. DDU authorities have issued a guideline stating that, without prior permission, no one would be allowed to bring a mobile phone into the vice-chancellor’s chamber.

Interestingly, on Saturday evening, the IAS officer and the Cantonment police station in-charge, who had arrived to inspect the venue and discuss matters with the V-C, were asked to leave their mobile phones at the reception counter.

Authorities Overwhelmed with Back-to-Back Events

Meanwhile, two convocation programs in two different universities -- DDU and Madan Mohan Malviya (MMM) Technical University -- scheduled within a 24-hour gap, on September 18th and 19th respectively, have kept officials and the academic council on their toes.

Notably, this would mark the first visit of the governor of Uttar Pradesh to the DDU Gorakhpur University campus since it achieved an A++ accreditation. A full dress rehearsal for the convocation ceremony was conducted on Sunday. Vice-Chancellor Prof. Poonam Pandey emphasized that the convocation was for the students, and their participation was essential.

The convocation program at Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gorakhpur University is scheduled for September 18th, while at MMM Technical University, it is slated for September 19th.

Governor Anandiben Patel is expected to arrive on Monday morning to attend the DDU convocation ceremony and is likely to stay overnight in Gorakhpur, as she will participate in the convocation ceremony of MMM Technical University on Tuesday.

Additionally, district authorities are on high alert for the two-day scheduled program of chief minister Yogi Adityanath and for the Governor’s overnight stay at the Circuit House.

9 Girls Among Eleven Gold Medalists to Be Awarded

In keeping with the academic trend of recent years, female students have outperformed their male counterparts in securing gold medals at DDU Gorakhpur University, with nine out of eleven top achievers set to receive their gold medals from governor Anandiben Patel. According to the university’s media liaison, a total of 32 gold medals will be awarded, including eight from the university itself and 24 donor medals, among them, 11 for meritorious students.

