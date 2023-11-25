IPS officer Tushar Doshi’s posting changed to government railway police

MUMBAI:The state home department reassigned IPS officer Tushar Doshi from the state CID to the Government Railway Police, just four days after his posting. This decision came in response to objections raised by Maratha activist Manoj Jarange-Patil and Shiv Sena minister Eknath Shinde. HT Image

Doshi’s transfer followed his removal as Jalna district police superintendent due to a lathicharge incident on Maratha protesters at Antawali Sarati village on September 1. Compelled by Maratha community leaders’ demands for action against responsible officers, he was sent on compulsory leave.

On November 20, Doshi was appointed as superintendent in the state Criminal Investigation Department (CID), a move contested by Jarange-Patil.

School education minister Deepak Kesarkar, aligned with Shinde’s Shiv Sena, penned a letter to the chief minister opposing Doshi’s posting. Kesarkar argued that, given the pending charges related to the lathicharge incident, Doshi’s appointment should be halted.

Responding to Kesarkar’s plea, the home department cancelled Doshi’s CID posting and reassigned him as superintendent to the Government Railway Police in Pune. The lathicharge incident had triggered widespread protests from the Maratha community and opposition parties. Protestors demanded the removal of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also serves as the home minister. The government took action against several police officers, including Doshi, in an attempt to quell the unrest.