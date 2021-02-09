Jadhav challenges father-in-law Danve to contest next elections in Jalna
PUNE: Former MLA Harshwardhan Jadhav, on Tuesday, challenged his father-in-law and BJP minister Raosaheb Danve, promising to defeat him in the next Lok Sabha elections.
The relationship between Danve and Jadhav has been strained for some time now.
Jadhav was arrested in Pune while he had a heated argument in Aundh with a woman.
Jadhav got bail and went to his home town on Tuesday.
Speaking with the media, Jadhav said, “Minister of state in the Union government Raosaheb Danve was behind my arrest. I have decided to live a calm life in Pune by quitting politics. Danve pressurised the police and ensured I would get in trouble.”
Jadhav added, “I will ensure that Danve gets defeated in the next Lok Sabha elections from the Jalna constituency. I will not remain calm till his defeat.”
The relations between Danve’s daughter, Sanjana and Jadhav are not amicable and are at the heart of his fracas with his father-in-law. Jadhav blaming Danve for his defeat in the assembly elections. When Jadhav got arrested in Pune, Danve’s daughter led the grampachyat panel in Kannad against Jadhav’s supporters.
