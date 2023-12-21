close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Others / Jagdalpur MLA Kiran Singh Deo appointed Chhattisgarh BJP president

Jagdalpur MLA Kiran Singh Deo appointed Chhattisgarh BJP president

ByRitesh Mishra
Dec 21, 2023 08:09 PM IST

Deo will replace BJP legislator Arun Sao, who assumed the charge of Chhattisgarh deputy chief minister after the party’s victory in the state assembly polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday appointed Kiran Singh Deo, a first-time legislator from the Jagdalpur constituency of Bastar, as the party president of the Chhattisgarh unit.

Jagdalpur MLA Kiran Singh Deo (Twitter Photo)
Jagdalpur MLA Kiran Singh Deo (Twitter Photo)

Deo’s appointment was made by BJP national president J P Nadda. Deo had defeated his rival Jatin Jaiswal of the Congress party in the recently concluded state assembly elections.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

“BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda has appointed MLA Kiran Singh Deo as BJP Chhattisgarh unit president,” read a notification issued by the party’s national general secretary Arun Kumar. “This appointment will come into effect immediately,” the notification added.

Deo will replace BJP legislator Arun Sao, who assumed the charge of Chhattisgarh deputy chief minister after the party’s victory in the state assembly polls.

Deo began his political career as a student leader in 1985-86 from Bastar district and became popular in the region.

From 1998 to 2002, he was the district president of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha and later assumed the charge of BJP district president in 2022.

He was also a member of the state working committee of the BJP from 2009 to 2014 and was also elected as the Mayor of Jagdalpur.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Ritesh Mishra

    State Correspondent for Chhattisgarh. Reports Maoism, Politics, Mining and important developments from the state. Covered all sorts of extremism in Central India. Reported from Madhya Pradesh for eight years.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 21, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out