Jai Ram announces sub-tehsil at Jari, BDO office for Bhunter in Kullu

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur has announced opening of a sub-tehsil at Jari and new developmental block in Bhuntar.

On Saturday, he virtually inaugurated and laid foundation stones of 14 developmental projects worth ₹40 crore for Kullu after his helicopter couldn’t fly due to bad weather.

Major projects included over a dozen drinking and irrigation water supply schemes.

Addressing a virtual public meeting from Shimla, he said the state government, in the last three-and-a-half years, has ensured equitable and balanced development of the state despite nearly two years being washed out due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said the Centre, during all these years, has always been considerate towards developmental demands of the area. He said even during the pandemic, the central government provided all possible help to the state to effectively fight the virus.

Jai Ram also announced widening of road to Bijli Mahadev, provided the land was made available. He said the proposed ropeway to Bijli Mahadev for which forest clearance is under process will boost the tourism.

He announced upgrade of middle school in Neuli to high school, ₹5 lakh for development of park below national highway near Ram Shila, ₹3 lakh for maintenance of Seogi road, and ₹3 lakh for construction of Sarai Bhawan at Mata Neuli Ranni.

He said he has taken up the matter of construction of Bhubhoo Jot Tunnel with the Prime Minister, the Union home minister and other senior central leaders at it will reduce the distance between Jogindernagar and Kullu by over 60km.

He announced opening of health sub-centre at Karingcha, upgrade of high school in Doghri to senior secondary school.

The CM announced ₹25 lakh each for developing Smana to Gurugug and Jathani to Mathasour roads from tourism point of view; ₹15 lakh for construction of bypass Shishamathi and Serveri, and ₹10 lakh for construction of Sarai at Bhalayani.

State education minister Govind Singh Thakur said even during the pandemic, the state ensured that the pace of development is uninterrupted.