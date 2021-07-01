Jamia admin okays Covid care centre on campus

The administration of Jamia Millia Islamia on Wednesday gave the approval for setting up a Covid care centre in the campus ahead of a possible third wave in the country and also directed its officials to prepare a feasibility report on a medical college of the varsity.

After receiving government assurance, the university, under vice-chancellor Najma Akhtar, had started work on a new medical college in July 2019. A series of protests in 2019, followed by the pandemic, derailed the project, said university officials

“The executive council approved that an elaborate feasibility report and a proposal be made and submitted to the government for approval and funding of JMI medical college and 350-bedded hospital,” the university said in a statement on Thursday.

The university will also appoint consultants for the proposal and start the project afresh, said the vice-chancellor. Akhtar said, “I had met the Prime Minister in 2019 and discussed the demand for a medical college put forward by the Jamia fraternity. The government gave us an assurance on the project but then the pandemic disrupted everything. There were some issues with procuring land as well. But this is the first time a statutory body has undertaken the task of preparing a proposal and sending it to the government for funding.”

After losing several teachers, staff, and students to Covid-19, the university is also planning to set up a 50-bed Covid care centre on its campus ahead of the expected third wave. “The executive council approved starting of a 50-bedded Covid care centre under Ansari health centre of the university for JMI staff and wards only. It will provide preliminary care to patients affected during the expected third wave of Covid-19,” said university officials.

Delhi University and Jawaharlal Nehru University are also planning to set up Covid care centres on the campus.

“We will have oxygen facilities at the centre. If the oxygen level of the patients drop, we will ask them to move to a regular hospital. This will be only a primary care centre,” said Akhtar.