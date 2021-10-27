Jammu and Kashmir approves posts for four additional district and sessions judges

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Thursday accorded approval to posts of four additional district and sessions judges.

The administrative council met under the chairmanship of lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha and accorded approval for creation of four courts of additional district and sessions judges at Samba, Bandipora, Ganderbal and Poonch.

The administrative council also approved the creation of 40 new posts of different categories (10 each) at the new court complexes in the four selected districts, which will cost ₹258 lakh in salary and ₹21.6 lakh under the national pension system per financial year.

The official spokesman said that the gradual increase in the population of Jammu and Kashmir has substantially enhanced the judicial workload, which has necessitated the opening of new court complexes to cater to the increased public demand.