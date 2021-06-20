Jamshedpur, Chaibasa post offices to book mails with Yoga Day stamps

Jamshedpur and Chaibasa head post offices will put a special cancellation marking International Yoga Day on all mails booked on Monday, a top official said on Sunday.

This unique initiative of India Post will mark the commemoration of the 7th International Day of Yoga. It is celebrated every year on June 21.

“Jamshedpur and Chaibasa head post offices will put a special cancellation on all mails booked in the office on June 21, 2021. The special pictorial cancellation stamp will be an inked marking or impression with a graphical design with International day of Yoga 2021,” said Krishna Dev Singh, senior superintendent of post (SSP), Singhbhum division.

India Post will issue the special cancellation with pictorial design through its 810 Head Post Officf es across the country, officials said, adding that it is going to be one of the largest simultaneous philatelic commemorations ever.

The occasion has been a popular subject for philatelic commemorations over the years. India Post brought out a set of two stamps and a miniature sheet when Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi released commemorative postage stamps on Surya Namaskara to mark the 2nd International Day of Yoga.

Over the years, the passion for stamp collection has seen a decline, and to revive this hobby, India Post runs a scheme for philatelists.

“They collect stamps at Philatelic bureaus and counters in designated post offices. One can easily open a philatelic deposit account in any head post office of the country by depositing ₹200 and get items like stamps and special covers. Additionally, Commemorative stamps are only available at Philatelic Bureaux and counters or under the Philatelic Deposit Account Scheme. They are printed in limited quantities,” added Singh.

The International Day of Yoga has been celebrated all over the world in various ways in the last six years. This year considering the Covid-19 situation, most events will take place virtually, promoting the main theme of this year “Be with Yoga, Be at Home.”

Ashtanga Yoga for Jamshedpur police

Meanwhile, Cosmic Yoga centre in the city will hold a virtual Ashtanga Yoga session for Jamshedpur police and common people.

“The Jamshedpur police will participate in our Ashtanga Yoga session Monday between 5.45am and 6.45am. Another session will be held from 7 am to 8 am for common people via Google Meet,” Priyanka Singh, director of Cosmic Yoga said.