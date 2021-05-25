Jamshedpur stops Covid vaccination

Three teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were deployed in Jamshedpur, while as East Singhbhum (Jamshedpur) district administration stopped Covid-19 vaccination drive at all centres on Wednesday and Thursday in view of Cyclone Yaas expected to hit the state on Wednesday, officials said on Tuesday.

“We have stopped vaccination drive for both 45-plus and 18-45 group, while house-to-house testing drive has also been stopped for Wednesday and Thursday. People have been asked not to venture out from their houses for next two days. Companies have been asked to manage with minimum employees and call only those staff on duty who are absolutely necessary,” Suraj Kumar, Jamshedpur deputy commissioner (DC), said.

As per Indian Meteorological department, cyclone Yaas is expected to reach Jamshedpur and it’s neighbouring districts by late Wednesday night and cross the next day at an estimated speed of 100-120kmph. The effect of the cyclone was, however, visible from Tuesday itself with intermittent rains and overcast conditions throughout the day.

The weather department predicted heavy rains and storms in and around Jamshedpur district on Wednesday and Thursday, while the effect is likely to slow down gradually from Friday.

South Eastern Railways (SER) has also stopped movement of over 60 trains for next 72 hours, barring three trains Tata-Danapur, Tata-Chapra and South Bihar Express trains. “Eleven more trains passing through Tatanagar have been cancelled Tuesday,” SER informed in a press statement. Earlier, it cancelled 50 pairs of trains, including Covid-19 special trains.

The district administration also ordered closure of all markets on Wednesday and Thursday, while Tata Motors announced to take block closure. Tata Steel also issued an alert for it’s Jamshedpur Plant. Around 50 shelters have been set up in low-lying areas and riverside areas of the district.

The DC has set up control rooms with detailed deputation of officers, and cancelled leave of all electricity department officials for the two days. The health department has also been put on high alert and emergency numbers have been issued by district administration and SER.