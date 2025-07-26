Jharkhand: 3 Maoists killed in encounter with security forces in Gumla district

Ranchi: Three suspected Maosits were killed in a gun battle with security forces under in Jharkhand’s Gumla district on Saturday, people aware of the development said. The security forces recovered three automatic rifles including an AK-47 from the site, he added. (Representative photo)

The three deceased are suspected to be members of Jharkhand Jan Mukti Parishad (JJMP), a splinter group of the outlawed CPI (Maoists), a police officer, aware of the developments, said.

The encounter took place on Saturday morning under the Ghaghra police station limits. “Currently search operation is on. We have received three bodies till now. identification of the deceased would be done in due process,” a senior Jharkhand police officer said.

Last week, two suspected Maoists were killed while a security personnel was critically injured in a gun battle with forces near Birhordera area in Jharkhand’s Bokaro district.

A large-scale operation against Maoists is being conducted across the state and its bordering areas, yielding significant successes, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren had said in June while paying floral tributes to assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Satyaban Kumar Singh of the 134th Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) battalion, who was killed in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast during an anti-Naxal operation along the Odisha-Jharkhand border.