Jharkhand govt indulging in knee-deep corruption: Marandi

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Jharkhand unit president, Babulal Marandi, on Wednesday, accused the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led INDIA bloc state government of “indulging knee-deep in corruption and the looting of mineral resources”. Babulal Marandi felicitates a booth level worker of the BJP during a felicitation function at Chas in Bokaro on Wednesday. (HT photo)

He made the allegations while addressing booth-level workers of the party during a felicitation function and ‘Vijay Sankalp Sabha’ of the party in the Chas area of Bokaro Assembly constituency on Wednesday, during which Bokaro MLA Biranchi Narayan and others were present.

“No development work has taken place in the last 4.5 years of the present government’s rule,” charged Marandi, adding that even the central government scheme to provide water connection in each house under the ‘Har Ghar Nal Yojna’ could not be implemented properly in the rural areas due to “the apathetic attitude of the state government”.

He added, “In fact, whenever the JMM government comes into power in the state, the loot of resources from the state reaches its peak.”

“Contrary to this, when the BJP-led NDA government remained in power in the state, development works took place at a steady pace whether it was under my tenure as chief minister or under the chief ministership of Arjun Munda or Raghubar Das,” said Marandi, adding that it is the frustration of the common people with the present regime that several top leaders of the ruling dispensation have lost seats during the recently held parliamentary elections.

Marandi, who felicitated the party’s booth-level workers during the function, charged that due to the lack of auctioneering of sand ghats in Jharkhand, the illegal smuggling of sand outside the state is taking place.

Extolling the victory of the BJP in the recently held Lok Sabha elections at the national level, he said, “Due to unparalleled development works carried out under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the common people have again chosen him as the prime minister for the third consecutive time.”

He claimed an upper hand for the BJP in Jharkhand during the recently held Lok Sabha elections and said that the NDA alliance took the lead in over 50 assembly constituencies.

Exhorting booth-level workers to work tirelessly to defeat the INDIA bloc in the upcoming assembly elections, he said, “The booth-level workers have an important role to play in the elections, and it is because of your effort that we came into power at the national level for the third consecutive term.”

“We have taken a resolve ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, and it is time to take the pledge again to dislodge the JMM-led government in the state during the assembly elections,” said Marandi.

HT couldn’t get a comment from the INDIA bloc leaders.