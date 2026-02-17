The intensifying heat in the upcoming municipal elections in Jharkhand became evident with the Jharkhand State Minority Commission (JSMC) chairperson Hedyatullah Khan daring the rival candidates in fray for the Jugsalai Nagar Parishad (JNP) chairperson election to lodge case against him if they have any evidence of him terrorising and threatening their supporters. Jharkhand minority panel chief dares rivals to lodge case with proof of terror, threats

“I, Hedyatullah Khan, issue this statement today that our rivals are spreading propaganda that I am terrorising and threatening their supporters. If they have the name of any individual or any evidence they must produce who are being terrorised and threatened. If you are not finding people to campaign for you, please don’t spread such fake propaganda and false allegations for getting mileage. If you have proof, evidence bring the person in public who have threatened you, lodge case against him. Or else don’t malign us for mileage,” Khan challenged in a video statement sent to the media on Monday.

The SEC chairperson, however, didn’t name any specific rival candidate but his statement came close on the heels of rival candidate Niloufer Hussain levelling a series of allegations against him.

Khan’s wife Naushin Khan is contesting for the post of JNP chairperson though the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) has officially declared Dolly Mallick as the party-supported candidate for the JNP chairperson post.

“I believe in the politics where promises are not limited only to the papers. If people gives us a chance, we will make the ward free of corruption and ensure that all the government welfare and development schemes are reached to the eligible beneficiaries. Protecting the livelihood of the people earning through small businesses, hawking or small thelas and temporary shops are our priority. Extending help for education and marriage to the poor families is also out topmost priority,” Khan said, while campaigning along with his wife.

On the other hand, Niloufer Hussain had filed complaint with the East Singhbhum DC and DEO alleging threat to her supporters and demanded deployment of central para-military forces on the polling day fearing booth loot, rigging, etc.

“I have demanded security as my life is under threat. My polling agents, supporters are being threatened. I have raised the issue of Muslim Library because untoward activities are now ongoing there. Khan himself has been telling people that I am fake ₹2000 note without any base. If the JMM has not given his wife support, is this also my fault! A humiliating fake video on me has been posted by one Naushad from his ID. This Naushad is involved in illegal trade of marijuana. I have lodged FIR against him and sent complaint with the video to the election commission,” Niloufer has alleged in her interview to a local video news channel.

JMM action for defying party candidate anytime

Meanwhile, JMM central committee member and Jharkhand seperate statehood movement activist Pramod Lal said that action against Hedyatullah Khan for his wife contesting against party-supported candidate might happen anytime.

“The JMM central committee has made Dolly Mallick as the official party-supported candidate for the JNP chairperson. The Central Committee is keeping a close eye on the activities and also the party workers who are moving with the candidate defying the party decision. The central leadership will take action against all anytime. Party is important not individuals,” Lal told HT on Monday.