‘J&K colleges with 100% vaccinated staff, students can open’: Govt

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Sunday allowed higher educational institutions with 100 percent vaccination of staff and students to open for ‘limited on-site’ classes after a review of the Covid-19 situation in the Union territory.

The institutions have been asked to organize vaccination camps in consultation with the district administrations. The review of the Covid situation was conducted under the chairmanship of chief secretary Arun Kumar Mehta on Friday.

Mehta reiterated that there was a need to continue with the existing Covid containment measures in all the districts “in view of the uneven trend observed in daily Covid cases”.

In an order on Sunday, the chief secretary said that all schools, including coaching centres, shall continue to remain closed for onsite or in-person teaching till further orders. However, the higher educational institutions can be permitted to commence with limited in-person teaching subject to 100% vaccination of staff and students and specific permission of concerned deputy commissioners.

“Such institutions can organize special vaccination camps in consultation with district administration,” the order said.

The other educational institutions can allow the attendance of vaccinated staff for administrative purposes.

The schools and colleges have been closed in Jammu and Kashmir since March when the second wave of Covid-19 had started.

Lieutenant governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha on Friday gave first hints towards the gradual reopening of education institutions in the UT.

“With improved Covid scenario and 100% vaccination among students and teachers, we plan gradual reopening of education institutions,” he had said while chairing a weekly meeting of the Covid task force, DCs and SPs at Raj Bhawan.

Sunday’s order reiterated that the maximum number of people permitted to attend any indoor or outdoor gathering shall continue to be restricted to 25.

Like the previous week, there shall be no weekend curfew in any district.

“The night curfew shall remain in force in all the districts from 8 pm to 7 am,” it said.

The daily Covid-19 cases in J&K continue to remain low with a lowest of 93 cases and a highest of 166 cases in the past week.

Jammu and Kashmir administration on July 25 had lifted the weekend curfew from all the districts of the Union territory as the Covid cases continued to remain low.

The deputy commissioners have been asked to focus on the positivity rate in their respective medical blocks and intensify management and restriction of activities.

“There shall be a renewed focus on Panchayat level mapping of cases and effective micro-containment zones shall be constituted wherever unusual spikes of cases are noticed,” it said.

The officials have been asked to also focus on second dose vaccination.

“Intensive vaccination drives shall be taken up in all districts to ensure timely administration of the second dose besides maximizing the first dose to vulnerable groups,” the order stated.

The department of health and medical education, J&K, has been asked to ensure adequate availability of Covid dedicated health and logistics including ambulatory infrastructure based on their assessment of the case trajectory.

“Entry into parks can be permitted to a vaccinated person with due verification,” it said.