J&K goes into 34-hour lockdown

Amid a surge in Covid-19 cases across Jammu and Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday announced a weekend lockdown from 8pm on Saturday to 6am on Monday. However, essential emergency services movement, work and scheduled marriages up to permissible gathering norms shall remain exempted, subject to production of wedding cards/ID cards etc. The district magistrates may issue passes wherever necessary.

Sinha also announced that the Covid 19 vaccine will be available free of cost for people in the 18 to 45 age group across the UT. The LG made these announcements via Twitter on Saturday evening.

“Complete corona curfew to be observed in the Union Territory from 8pm, 24th April (Saturday) till 6am, April 26 (Monday). Essential and emergency services to be allowed. All market, commercial institutions will remain closed,” he posted on his Twitter handle.

Earlier, the Jammu and Kashmir administration had imposed a night curfew in all 20 districts of the UT. It had also imposed various curbs in the UT and said that public transport will ply with only 50% seating capacity.

The UT administration had said that only 50% shops in market complexes, bazaars and malls within the municipal limits or urban local body will be allowed to open in a staggered manner.

In another post, Sinha informed, “It has been decided that Covid-19 vaccination for people in the age group of 18-45 years will be provided free of cost in the UT. The cost of vaccine will be fully borne by the government of J&K. The health department will constitute a panel to work out the logistics.#LargestVaccineDrive”.

“If your age is between 18-45 years, register yourself for Covid-19 vaccine. Registration for vaccination starts from 28, April, 2021 on https://cowin.gov.in,” he posted in another Tweet.

Jammu and Kashmir has been witnessing an alarming rise in the number of Covid 19 cases.