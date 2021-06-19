J&K’s active cases go below 10,000 mark after 66 days

Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday recorded four deaths and 521 Covid-19 cases, lowest figures in over two months, bringing down the active cases to below 10,000 in 66 days.

The number of patients who were cured in the UT is 1,197, including 838 from Kashmir and 359 from Jammu. The active cases dropped to 9,414 from the highest ever active cases of 52,848 on May 13.

Last time, the active cases in the UT were below 10,000 was on April 14.

There were 346 cases and two deaths in Kashmir. The Jammu division saw 175 infections and two fatalities.

Since the pandemic started, the overall cases in J&K have reached 3,11,209 and the death toll has hit 4,238.

The overall number of people who recovered reached 2, 97,557 prompting the recovery rate to climb to 95.61%.

Officials said that 47,616 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours in the UT with the overall number of tests crossing 9.45 million.

Officials said with 117 cases, Srinagar had the highest number of new cases. All other 19 districts had below 50 cases with single-digit cases in Shopian, Ramban and Reasi.

Shopian deputy commissioner (DC) Sachin Kumar Vaishya said the recovery rate in district has crossed 97.5%.

“Till date, 5,533 positive cases have been reported in district, of which 5,399 have recovered and only 75 are still active. The recovery rate has increased to 97.57% with 5,399 recoveries so far and 59 deaths,” he said.

While Shopian has been among the least affected districts, Srinagar and Jammu districts have together contributed for about 1.21 lakh cases and 1,936 deaths of the total.

Jammu has the highest number of 1,120 fatalities followed by Srinagar with 816 deaths.