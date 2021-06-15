J&K’s Covid fatalities drop below 10 after 53 days

Jammu and Kashmir on Monday recorded 599 Covid-19 infections taking the overall total to 3,07,412.

For the first time in 53 days, the daily fatalities owing to coronavirus in the UT were in single digits with nine deaths taking the toll to 4,195.

There were 438 cases and five deaths in Kashmir valley. Jammu division saw 161 infections and four fatalities.

From Monday, the UT has mostly recorded below-20 daily fatalities.

The second Covid wave peaked in May in the UT with the highest daily cases of 5,443 on May 07 and the highest daily deaths of 73 on May 17.

The number of patients who were cured in the UT on Monday was 2,139 including 1,410 from Kashmir and 729 from Jammu. The active cases dropped to 13,532 from the highest ever count of 52,848 on May 13.

A total of 2, 90,284 people recuperated prompting the recovery rate to climb to 94.24%.

The officials said that 41,309 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours in the UT with the overall number of tests crossing 9.21 million.

Officials said with 161 cases, Srinagar had the highest number of new infections. All other 19 districts had below 100 cases with single-digit cases in four districts.

Srinagar and Jammu districts have together contributed for about 1.20 lakh cases and 1,932 deaths of the total. The Jammu district has the highest number of 1,117 fatalities followed by Srinagar with 815 deaths.

The month of May was most devastating for Jammu and Kashmir recording the highest 1,14,382 Covid-19 cases and 1,625 deaths related to the disease.