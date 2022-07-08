Jodhpur: Advocate clerk arrested for allegedly threatening to behead colleague

Jodhpur police on Friday arrested an advocate for allegedly threatening to behead his colleague.

Police said the accused was upset over the WhatsApp status of another colleague, who is also working as an advocate clerk in the Rajasthan high court. The post was in support of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

Station House Officer (SHO) Kudi Bhagtasani police station, Sumerdan said advocate clerk Mahendra Singh Rajpurohit, resident of Doli village in Barmer district, has registered a case against another advocate clerk, Sohail Khan, resident of Lykan Mohalla, for allegedly giving him death threats.

It is claimed that on June 6, Mahendra on his status had posted ‘I Support Nupur Sharma’.

Reacting to which, Sohail sent a threatening message – “Gustakh-E-Rasool ki ek hi saza, sar tan se juda [There is only one punishment for speaking against the Prophet and that is beheading].”

Due to the vacation in the high court, both the advocate clerks could not meet in the month of June, but when they met on Thursday in the high premises, both of them got into an argument.

Police said Mahendra lodged a complaint with police after which they arrested Sohail.

Meanwhile, two persons in Bharatpur on Thursday had received beheading threats by unknown people in 10 days, police said.

On June 28, Mohammad Riyaz Akhtari and Gosh Mohammad, both arrested, had brutally killed tailor Kanhaiya Lal and posted a video on social media saying that they are avenging an insult to Islam.