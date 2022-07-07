Evening brief: 2 men in Rajasthan's Bharatpur receive beheading threats, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Rajasthan: Two persons allegedly given beheading threats; police begin probe

Two men in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur city allegedly received beheading threats by unknown persons in the past ten days, police said. Police has now provided security cover and started probing the matter. Read more

Kejriwal pens note for Mann as Punjab CM begins new chapter with Gurpreet Kaur

This is Bhagwant Mann's second wedding, while Kaur got hitched for the first time. Daughter of a farmer, Kaur is from Pehowa in the Kurukshetra district. According to reports, she helped Mann during his campaign for the Assembly election in Punjab. Read more

'Rahul Dravid having 2 cups of coffee with you isn't going to teach you': Ex-BCCI selector's huge remark on Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer's mistakes against the short-ball have been highlighted far too many times, but despite his shortcomings, a former BCCI selector believes the India batter is very much international cricket material. Read more

Ranbir Kapoor says he wants to be ‘world's best dad’, takes parenting tips from Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly. Watch

During Star Plus' show Ravivaar with Star Parivaar, Ranbir Kapoor took some parenting tips from Anupamaa actor Rupali Ganguly. Ranbir also said that he wants to be world's best dad. Read more

Diabetes: Healthy ways to eat rice for managing blood sugar levels

Pairing rice with protein, fibre or fat in the right ratios can lower GI of the meal and make it diabetes-friendly. Nutritionist on 5 ways to eat rice that will also keep your blood sugar levels controlled. Read more

Pay as you drive, how you drive: IRDAI's new motor insurance rules

Insurance regulator IRDAI has permitted general insurance companies to introduce tech-enabled concepts for the Motor Own Damage cover, including Pay as You Drive and Pay How You Drive. Read more

