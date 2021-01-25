Joint commissioner among three from Pune to bag police medals
PUNE Ravindra Shisve, joint commissioner of Pune police, is among the three police officers from Pune to bag the police medal that will be presented on Republic Day (January 26). The awards were announced on the eve of Republic Day.
Along with Shisve, two other officials from Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad have also been awarded this year.
Gajanand Pawar, police inspector, Pune and Shakir Gousmohiddin Jinedi, assistant police sub-inspector, crime branch, Pimpri-Chinchwad police have also been awarded the police medal for meritorious service.
Maharashtra police officers scored 40 police medal for meritorious service, 13 police medal for gallantry, and four president’s police medal for distinguished service. There was no president’s police medal for gallantry for Maharashtra police this year.
The fire department medals were also announced on Monday. Two officials from Pune were among several others form the country whose work earned them a spot on the list.
President’s fire service medal for distinguished service was awarded to Devendra Prabhakar Potphode, chief fire officer Pune division. This was Potphode’s second award in the category.
Another officer Rajaram Kalu Kedari has also received the fire service medal.
