Junior doctors at NMCH end strike

PATNA

Junior doctors and other medical staff of of Patna’s Nalanda Medical College and Hospital (NMCH), who had gone on strike Friday noon following attack on them by attendants after death of a coronavirus patient, have ended their stir following intervention of the top district administration officials.

Patna district magistrate Chandrasekhar Singh and senior superintendent of police Upendra Sharma visited the NMCH, declared by the state government a dedicated Covid hospital, and resolved the matter.

The doctors have resumed their duty at the NMCH, the DM told PTI.

The agitating doctors were demanding enhanced security and adequate stock of oxygen for critically ill patients.

“The security at the hospital has been scaled up immediately and efforts are on to increase stock of oxygen cylinders at the hospital,” Singh said.

Against the need of around 900 oxygen cylinders per day, the hospital was getting the supply on hourly basis. Fearing end of stock, patients’ attendants had been creating commotion for the last few days.

“It has been decided that the hospital should have a reserve of 100 oxygen cylinders and also supply of medical oxygen in place on hourly basis be provided every morning and night to ensure adequate quantity,” the DM said.

The premier hospital has 500 beds for Covid patients.