Justice Diwaker appointed acting chief justice of Allahabad high court

Published on Feb 11, 2023 12:00 AM IST

Allahabad high court (FILE PHOTO)
ByJItendra Sarin, Prayagraj

The central government on Friday notified the appointment of senior most judge of the Allahabad high court Justice Pritinker Diwaker as the acting chief justice (CJ) of the Allahabad high court.

“In exercise of the power conferred by Article 223 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint, Shri Justice Pritinker Diwaker, senior most puisne Judge of the Allahabad High Court, to perform the duties of the office of the Chief Justice of that High Court with effect from the date Shri Justice Rajesh Bindal relinquishes the charge as Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court consequent upon his appointment as a Judge of the Supreme Court of India,” the notification read.

Meanwhile, a farewell ovation function was organised for Justice Rajesh Bindal (Former CJ of the Allahabad HC) who has been appointed as the Judge of the Supreme Court of India.

