Kaithal ambulance drivers to provide free facility to Covid patients

Even as the ambulance service providers across country are facing criticism for overcharging patients, members of the private ambulance association of Kaithal district in Haryana have decided to provide free ambulance services to Covid-19 patients.

In a meeting of the members of private ambulance association, it was decided that they will provide round-the-clock free travel facility to Covid patients by 15 ambulances from Saturday.

“We were already providing free services to pregnant women and road accident victims. Now, we have decided to provide free services to Covid-19 patients,” said Sandeep Sheokand, driver of Balaji Ambulance Services.

He said that they have taken the decision following reports that the ambulance drivers are facing criticism as they are making most of the helplessness of Covid patients by charging hefty amounts.

“Just because of a few ambulance drivers, who charged extra from patients, the entire community is facing criticism. We have decided to provide free services to counter this criticism,” said another driver, Rahul Kumar.

Earlier, following reports that ambulance drivers are charging hefty amounts even for a short distance, the Haryana government had fixed rate for ambulances with advance life support system at ₹15/km while rate of ambulance with basic life support system has been fixed at ₹7/km.

Even the Haryana government has directed the regional transport authorities (RTAs) to slap “minimum ₹50,000 penalty” on private ambulance drivers or owners if found charging more than the fixed price.