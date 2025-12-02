Kanpur ICSE ex-topper found dead on tracks

A 17-year-old student, celebrated as a city topper for his outstanding 97.04% score in the ICSE examinations 2024 (Class 10) , was found dead on the railway tracks near Juhi yard on Monday morning. Police are treating the case as a suspected suicide, with preliminary investigations pointing towards immense academic pressure as a likely catalyst for the extreme step. For representation only (HT File Photo)

The victim, a student of Class 12 at Brij Kishori Devi Memorial School, was giving his pre-Board exams. He left home around 6 am, telling his parents he needed to buy some items. When repeated calls to his mobile phone went unanswered, his anxious family began a search.

Their worst fears were confirmed when they discovered his motorcycle parked near a railway crossing and, a short distance away, his body on the tracks.

SHO Government Railway Police (GRP) station, Govindpuri, Om Narayan Singh, confirmed the recovery of the body and said it had been sent for a post-mortem examination. “A detailed investigation is on to ascertain the precise reason behind this tragic incident. Initial assessment suggests pressure from studies or some other acute stress factor may have led to it,” said Singh.

The GRP has seized the student’s mobile phone and laptop for forensic analysis of his call records and digital footprint, and is interviewing his friends and teachers as part of the inquiry.

The student’s family, including his father—a private sector employee—mother, and elder sister, expressed utter devastation, saying they had observed no signs of severe distress. “He left without saying anything...We just don’t understand why he did this. He was focused on his studies,” the bereaved father told reporters, struggling to comprehend the loss.

The teenager had sat for a physics pre-board examination just the day before his death.

Teachers and neighbours remembered him as an intrinsically bright, disciplined, and ambitious boy who perpetually ranked first in class.