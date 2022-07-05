Kanpur violence: Alleged mastermind and accused builder Haji Wasi arrested
Haji Wasi, a builder accused of funding the Kanpur violence that broke out on June 3 last was arrested on Monday night, said Joint commissioner of police, Anand Prakash Tiwari .
According to police, Haji Wasi was the main financer of Zafar Hayat Hashmi, the alleged mastermind of the Kanpur violence. His son Rahman was arrested two days ago.
Police arrested him near Amausi airport from where he was about to take a flight late on Monday night, said Tiwari.
Police last week had obtained a non-bailable warrant against him from the court. Wasi was named in three FIRs by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating the Kanpur violence.
The Kanpur Development Authority had also demolished one of his buildings in Swaroop Nagar and seized nine others.
Violence clashes had erupted in Kanpur on June 3 after a Muslim body called for a bandh, over BJP leader Nupur Sharma’s controversial remarks about Prophet Mohammad.
