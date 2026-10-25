Kashi all set for aerial display finale; Modi, Rajnath, Yogi to attend

Following two days of spectacular performances on October 22 and 24, which drew massive crowds, “Wings over Ganges” Aerial Display 2026 is set for its conclusion on October 25 at the Namo Ghat. A vintage North American T-6 Texan, an Indian Air Force (IAF) Heritage Flight aircraft, flies past the Alamgir Mosque during the 'Wings Over Ganges' air show over the river Ganges in Varanasi on October 24 (AFP)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the chief guest at this concluding ceremony of the 94th anniversary celebrations of the Indian Air Force (IAF) at Namo Ghat, scheduled for approximately 1:00 pm. He will be joined by Union defence minister Rajnath Singh, Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel and chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

“The countdown begins. Wings over Ganges in Varanasi tomorrow,” the PM shared on Facebook on Saturday ahead of his Sunday visit to Varanasi.

Over the past two days, lakhs of spectators gathered along the banks of the Ganga to witness aircraft and helicopters performing breathtaking acrobatics above the sacred river.

The aerial display is expected to feature a showcase of precision flying and operational excellence, involving aircraft such as the Tejas, Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) Prachand, SU-30MKI and Rafale. The event will also feature joint operational demonstrations by the Indian Navy and Army, as well as performances by the Indian Air Force’s premier display teams, including the Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team and the Sarang Helicopter Display Team.

Prior to the air show, at approximately 11:00 am, the Prime Minister will inaugurate a new garment manufacturing facility for Arvind Limited in the Kachhwa area of Varanasi.

Officials described the facility as a significant move toward bolstering India’s textile ecosystem and industrial growth in the region.

During his visit, PM Modi is scheduled to interact with 300 women trained in garment manufacturing, highlighting the project as a model for women-led development.

In preparation for the PM’s visit, Varanasi police commissioner Mohit Agarwal stated that security has been significantly bolstered across the city.