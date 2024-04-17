Kashi celebrates Ram Navami: Live stream of Ram Lalla’s Surya Tilak, Bhajan; and more

With a live broadcast of the Surya Tilak of Lord Shri Ram Lalla, the birth anniversary of Lord Ram—Ram Navami—was joyously observed at Baba Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi on Wednesday. Girls eat offerings during Kanya Puja on the occasion of Ram Navami, at Baba Keenaram Darbar, in Varanasi on Wednesday. (ANI Photo) (Rajesh Kumar)

Devotees witnessed a memorable and awe-inspiring moment as the Surya Tilak was live streamed at Vishwanath Dham from Ayodhya, according to a press statement.

Alongside, Sundar Kand was also conducted at Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham. Devotees gathered since morning at Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham to witness this auspicious moment. The occasion was marked with great enthusiasm by organising a Bhajan evening in the KV Dham courtyard.

Vishwa Bhushan Mishra, the chief executive officer of Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple, mentioned that a grand Sundar Kand Path event was held in front of the adorned Shri Ram idol at Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham. Subsequently, from 12 noon, the live broadcast of Shri Ram’s Surya Tilak from Ayodhya Dham was displayed on the large LED screen in the temple complex, outside Gate No. 4, Mandir Chowk.

He added that the birth anniversary of Lord Shri Ram was celebrated with grandeur at Baba’s Dham. Festivities included music and bhajan evenings in honor of Ram Lalla’s birth anniversary. All the events were live streamed on the Trust’s website, official Facebook page, and YouTube channel.