Kashi seer vows not to eat foodgrain until Gyanvapi is liberated

Akhil Bharatiya Sant Samiti general secretary Swami Jitendranand Saraswati has pledged not to eat foodgrain until the Gyanvapi in Varanasi is liberated. He will drink only milk and eat fruit. The Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi (HT File Photo)

The Sant Samiti is an organisation that works for the cause of seers and Mutts and temples.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

“The ASI’s survey report has made it clear that Gyanvapi was a temple. After this confirmation, I have personally taken a pledge that I will not eat food grain until Gyanvapi in Kashi is liberated,” said Saraswati on Saturday.

A report by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) found that a large Hindu temple existed before the construction of the Gyanvapi Masjid in Varanasi, lawyers for the Hindu petitioners in the decades-old case announced on Thursday.

Saraswati said, “It is not that I am the first person to take this pledge. Rishis and seers have been performing this penance for thousands of years. In such a situation, my personal vow is that I will not eat food until Kashi Gyanvapi becomes free and it takes the shape of a grand temple.”

He said, “My pledge also does not mean that I will not eat anything. I am not a hunger striker. I am not an agitator. I am a Dandi Sanyasi. Therefore, during my fast, I will drink milk and eat fruit. May Baba Kashi Vishwanath and Maa Ganga prove helpful in completing this fast of mine.”