Home / Cities / Others / Katihar: 3 killed, 1 hurt in road mishap
others

Katihar: 3 killed, 1 hurt in road mishap

The incident took place near a petrol pump on NH 31 under Kodha police station of Katihar district. (Representational image)
The incident took place near a petrol pump on NH 31 under Kodha police station of Katihar district. (Representational image)
Published on Oct 05, 2021 09:50 PM IST
Copy Link
By Aditya Nath Jha, Katihar

Three persons were killed and one seriously injured in a road mishap near a petrol pump on National Highway 31 under Kodha police station of Katihar district late Monday night, said police.

“The victims were reportedly returning from election campaign of a mukhiya at Chohar Panchayat falling under Pothiya police outpost in Katihar when their car hit a truck,” station house officer (SHO) of Kodha police station Rupak Ranjan Singh.

The SHO said, “The accident might have taken place after the driver of the car fell asleep and hit the stationary truck on NH 31.”

The deceased have been identified as Ram Kumar, 28, Vikash Kumar alias Golu, 23 and Sunil Kumar, 29, all residents of Kodha. The driver of the car, Ravi Choudhary, is seriously injured and undergoing treatment at Purnia’s private hospital.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 05, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Saved Articles
Sign out