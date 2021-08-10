Home / Cities / Others / Katihar mayor’s murder: case: Two accused surrender before top cop
Katihar mayor Shivraj Paswan was shot dead near his home in the town on July 29. (Representative image)
Katihar mayor’s murder: case: Two accused surrender before top cop

Two prime accused in the Katihar mayor murder case surrendered before inspector general of police (Purnia range) Suresh Kumar Choudhary on Tuesday, the police said
By Aditya Nath Jha, Purnia/katihar
PUBLISHED ON AUG 10, 2021 10:12 PM IST

The two were identified as Sanni Srivasatava and Shrikant Srivasatava.

Katihar superintendent of police (SP) Vikash Kumar said, “So far, 14 arrests have been made in the case, of which 10 were named in the first information report (FIR). The other two will be apprehended soon.”

