Kaziranga elevated corridor tenders to be issued within 5 months: Assam CM

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Wednesday that the tender for the 38-km elevated corridor project in Kaziranga National Park will likely be issued in the next 4-5 months. The elevated corridor will be built on NH 715 at an estimated cost of ₹ 6,000 crore. (@kaziranga_ | Official X account)

Speaking at a press conference with Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat during the 12th International Tourism Mart, Sarma said that the Union ministry of road transport and highways has nearly completed all the preliminary work for the project.

“I think in the next 4-5 months, the tender will be issued. Alignment has been sanctioned, and I think it will now go to (Union) cabinet for final approval”, he said.

The elevated corridor, approved by Union minister Nitin Gadkari in November 2022, will be built on National Highway (NH) 715, running for 38km through Kaziranga National Park, at an estimated cost of ₹6,000 crore.

Sarma also spoke about the significance of the project, especially during floods when animals migrate across the highway, often resulting in fatalities.

“During floods, animals migrate from one side of the forest to another and in the process a lot of lives are lost”, he said.

The proposed road will include tunnels in certain areas to help facilitate the safe passage of wildlife, particularly during the monsoon when the park is inundated by Brahmaputra floodwaters.