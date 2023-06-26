Home / Cities / Others / KCR leaves for Maharashtra for two-day visit

KCR leaves for Maharashtra for two-day visit

BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu
Jun 26, 2023 12:15 PM IST

Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has been trying to make inroads into neighbouring Maharashtra

Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday left for Maharashtra for a two-day visit as part of his Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS)’s attempts to make inroads into the state.

Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. (Twitter)
KCR, as Rao is popularly known, left in a convoy of over 600 vehicles with his Cabinet colleagues, BRS lawmakers, and other top party leaders. The convoy stretched up to six kilometres, a statement from his office said.

KCR planned to interact en route with people and BRS functionaries involved in a membership drive.

Nationalist Congress Party leader Bhagirath Bhalke was among those expected to join BRS during KCR’s trip to Maharashtra. KCR is scheduled to visit Lord Vithoba Temple in the Solapur district on Tuesday. In Tuljapur, he plans to pray to Goddess Tulja Bhavani before returning to Hyderabad.

KCR, who earlier addressed four rallies in Maharashtra’s Nanded, Aurangabad, and Nagpur, inaugurated BRS’s first office in Maharashtra at Nagpur on June 15.

