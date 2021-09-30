Home / Cities / Others / Kerala cabinet approves plans to conduct a socio-economic survey in state
A cabinet meeting, chaired by Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, on Wednesday gave its nod to conduct the socio-economic survey. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
A cabinet meeting, chaired by Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, on Wednesday gave its nod to conduct the socio-economic survey. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
others

Kerala cabinet approves plans to conduct a socio-economic survey in state

Five most economically backward families, belonging to forward caste communities, would be identified in each ward of the local bodies including village, municipality and corporation across Kerala as part of the socio-economic survey.
READ FULL STORY
By Press Trust of India, Thiruvananthapuram
PUBLISHED ON SEP 30, 2021 12:42 AM IST

The Left government in Kerala will soon conduct a socio-economic survey to identify the economically backward persons among the forward community members in the state, a long pending demand of the latter.

A cabinet meeting, chaired by chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, on Wednesday gave its nod to conduct the survey of the Kerala State Commission for Economically Backward Classes among Forward Communities, through Kudumbashree, the state’s all-women poverty eradication mission, a official statement said here.

Five most economically backward families, belonging to forward caste communities, would be identified in each ward of the local bodies including village, municipality and corporation across the state as part of the survey.

Sanction was accorded to allot a total of 75.67 lakh for collecting information for the same, it added.

The meeting also decided to make police verification mandatory for the appointments in aided educational institutions, public sector undertakings welfare boards, development authorities, co-operative institutions and devaswom boards in the state. The cabinet directed concerned agencies to complete the procedure within one month after the employee joining the office and the relevant institutions should make necessary amendments in this regard within three months, the statement added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.