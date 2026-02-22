Thiruvananthapuram, A prominent doctors' outfit in Kerala has warned of a statewide agitation following the suspension of one of its members in connection with the death of a newborn at Nedumangad district hospital. KGMOA warns of statewide stir over doctor’s suspension

The district unit of the Kerala Government Medical Officers' Association on Sunday said it would intensify protest measures, including an OP boycott across the district, alleging inaction by the state government on its key demands related to the incident at Nedumangad hospital.

KGMOA is the sole service organisation representing all categories of doctors in the state's health services.

In a statement issued after its recent district general body meeting, the association demanded the immediate reinstatement of its member, who was suspended following the incident, the arrest of those who allegedly assaulted the hospital superintendent, and the establishment of a permanent police aid post at the facility.

Alleging that the government had failed to ensure the safety and dignity of healthcare workers, KGMOA said it would continue the OP boycott at Nedumangad District Hospital on Monday and extend the boycott to the entire Thiruvananthapuram district on February 24.

The association also decided to continue its ongoing non-cooperation agitation in the district and warned that the stir would escalate to the state level if the government failed to address its demands urgently.

The general body further resolved to boycott all duties connected with the upcoming Attukal Pongala festival as part of its protest.

Dr Bindhu Sundar, who served in the gynaecology department of Nedumangad district hospital, was placed under suspension pending inquiry in connection with the recent death of a newborn during a C-section at the hospital.

According to a government order, disciplinary action was taken in view of allegations of medical negligence related to the newborn's death and bribery charges reported through the visual media.

She was suspended with immediate effect, subject to a detailed inquiry and further disciplinary proceedings, the order said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.