Khattar launches ‘Sanjeevani Pariyojana’ for home-isolated Covid patients in Karnal

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar virtually launched ‘Sanjeevani Pariyojana’ to provide medical care to people in district in home isolation and having mild and moderate Covid-19 symptoms.

As per officials, pilot project ‘Swasth Karnal-Banega Misal’ will ensure medical assistance, including tele-consultation, homecare kit, field hospitals, etc to help patients fight Covid from home.

The project will be implemented in other districts of Haryana, subsequently.

In his brief address during the launch, the CM said formalities of the project were completed within a period of two weeks and ₹5 crore will be spent on the project.

The project was launched in collaboration with Deloitte India and the initiative will be extended to all districts in state.

Khattar said the second wave has reached its peak faster than the first one as active cases have reached 1.16 lakh against the 22,000 of the first wave, but now cases are coming down.

The CM said that door-to-door survey in rural areas has helped break the chain of infection and around 3,000 Covid patients have been detected during the survey so far.

He expressed concerns over surge in cases of black-fungus. He said around 400 cases have been reported so far.

The CM said the third wave of Covid could target children and asked the authorities concerned to make proactive arrangements for the same.

Briefing about the project, Karnal deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav said ‘Sanjeevani Pariyojana’ will provide six services to home-isolated patients including tele-consultation, homecare kit, field hospitals, ALS ambulances, integrated command, and control centre.

He said that 200 MBBS students have been appointed to provide assistance over tele-consultation services to the patients.