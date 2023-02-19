Kheri primary schools improving teaching

District magistrate, Lakhimpur Kheri, Mahendra Bahadur Singh and basic shiksha adhikari (BSA) Dr Laxmi Kant Pandey through their ‘School of the Week’ concept have motivated school teachers to ensure qualitative uplift in educational environment among basic schools of the district.

The concept was initiated a few weeks back. Primary school of Rajapur in Lakhimpur emerged as the ‘School of the Week’ on Saturday with its all-out excellent educational environment.

The BSA, while lauding head teacher Ritu Awasthi and her school staff for their dedication, said right from the boundary walls to class rooms, everything had been designed to excite the hunger for knowledge among the young students.

Dr Pandey further said use of audio-visual materials and methods proved to be a natural source of attraction for the kids. He said due to the efforts of Ritu Awasthi and her staff, enrolment in the school had risen to 381 from 224 three years back.

The district magistrate was much impressed by a room dedicated to renowned mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan where intricate mathematical terms were explained to children in easy and attractive ways.

The DM frequently participates in various basic school programmes and functions and interacts with school teachers through social media platforms, suggesting ways to improve schooling through innovations. So far, over two dozen schools of various blocks have emerged the ‘School of the Week’. ---Deokant Pandey