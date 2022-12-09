Knotty cardiac surgery to begin at BRDMC

The Baba Raghav Das (BRD) Medical College is all set to start major cardiovascular operations like filling a hole in the heart and replacing valve from next year.

The college administration has identified 10 patients with a hole in their hearts and 10 other patients to replace their valve.

Principal of BRD Medical College, Dr Ganesh Kumar, said pacemakers and other facilities like angiography and angioplasty are already available in the college and this addition in the treatment of chronic heart disease will be significant.

Cardiac specialist at BRD Medical College, Dr Kunal Singh, said that the people of eastern Uttar Pradesh and adjoining districts of Bihar who were depending on the SGPGIMS in Lucknow and other cities would now find best treatment in Gorakhpur.

He said this surgery would be conducted without opening the heart and would be economical for people. He said the laboratory at the Medical College was already in operation and around 350 angiography and angioplasty had been conducted apart from installing pacemakers in around 100 patients.

He expressed concern over the cases of a hole in the heart in the 16 to 30 years age group and of patients in 30 to 50 years of age in whom valves were replaced.

Abdur Rahman