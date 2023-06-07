Konkan Railway to deploy additional personnel for safety during monsoon

Additional personnel will be deployed along the 275-kilometre-long railway line from Roha in Maharashtra and Surathkal in Karnataka under the Konkan Railway during the monsoon session as an added safety measure, officials said on Wednesday. The Konkan region receives heavy rainfall during the monsoon. (Twitter)

The railway line passes through undulating terrain of valleys and hills and faces additional risks during the monsoon due to falling rocks, landslides as well as tree falls.

“About 673 personnel will patrol the Konkan Railway route during the monsoon. Identified vulnerable locations will be patrolled around the clock. Stationary watchmen will be deployed for 24 hours...” said Konkan Railway in a statement.

It added that speed restrictions will also be imposed at these locations. “......excavators have been kept ready at nominated points for quick movement in case of any emergency,” said the statement.

Officials said instructions have been issued to loco pilots to run trains at a reduced speed of 40 km per hour during heavy rainfall when visibility is limited. They added self-propelled Accident Relief Medical Vans have been kept ready at Ratnagiri and Verna. The Konkan region receives heavy rainfall during the monsoon.