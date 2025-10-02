Kota student dies by suicide; 19th case in Rajasthan this year

Jaipur: A 20-year-old student preparing for competitive exams died by suicide in Rajasthan’s Kota on Wednesday. The deceased, a resident of Delhi, was staying in a rented accommodation (Representative photo)

With this, the number of suicide cases has risen to 19 in the state this year—17 in Kota, and one each in Sikar and Jodhpur.

Police officers said that a neighbour informed the landlord and the police after the student did not open his room’s door on Wednesday. “The neighbour knocked but found both doors locked from inside. When he peeped through the window, he saw the student hanging from the ceiling fan,” an officer said.

A police team reached the spot and took the student to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. “The body has been kept in the MBS Hospital mortuary, and his family has been informed,” the officer added.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290