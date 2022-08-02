Kunda MLA’s father objects to Moharram gate in Pratapgarh

Kunda MLA Raghuraj Pratap Singh aka Raja Bhaiya’s father Uday Pratap, (89), has objected to a temporary Moharram gate set up in a village in Shekhpur Ashik area of Kunda development block in Pratapagrh.

Uday Pratap Singh, who hails from the Bhadri estate of Oudh, tweeted his objection against the gate on Monday. “In Shekhpur village located at Kunda, Pratapgarh, Muslims have built a gate of the mosque across the road, on which many things are written in their language. They are forcing the Hindus to walk under it. We suggest that all Hindus complain to the chief minister that the gate should be removed immediately,” he tweeted

This tweet by the MLA’s father is being widely shared on social media along with the photograph of the temporary gate constructed near the highway on the Bhadri road that leads to Bihar from Prayagraj-Lucknow highway via Shekhpur.

Lawyer of Raja Uday Pratap Singh family Vaibhav said Uday Pratap had expressed his opposition to the gate and wants it to be taken down.

Circle Officer (Kunda) Ajit Kumar Singh said that the erecting of the temporary gate during Moharram at the village in Shekhpur Ashik area is not new. “This is part of an annual tradition and each year people set it up on Muharram. Still, we are keeping a close watch on all developments and reports are also being sent to higher officials in this regard,” he said.

Uday Pratap’s son Raghuraj is a six-time independent MLA who won for the seventh time from Kunda in 2022 U.P. polls as a candidate of his own Jansatta Dal (Loktantrik).