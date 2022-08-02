Kunda MLA’s father objects to Moharram gate in Pratapgarh
Kunda MLA Raghuraj Pratap Singh aka Raja Bhaiya’s father Uday Pratap, (89), has objected to a temporary Moharram gate set up in a village in Shekhpur Ashik area of Kunda development block in Pratapagrh.
Uday Pratap Singh, who hails from the Bhadri estate of Oudh, tweeted his objection against the gate on Monday. “In Shekhpur village located at Kunda, Pratapgarh, Muslims have built a gate of the mosque across the road, on which many things are written in their language. They are forcing the Hindus to walk under it. We suggest that all Hindus complain to the chief minister that the gate should be removed immediately,” he tweeted
This tweet by the MLA’s father is being widely shared on social media along with the photograph of the temporary gate constructed near the highway on the Bhadri road that leads to Bihar from Prayagraj-Lucknow highway via Shekhpur.
Lawyer of Raja Uday Pratap Singh family Vaibhav said Uday Pratap had expressed his opposition to the gate and wants it to be taken down.
Circle Officer (Kunda) Ajit Kumar Singh said that the erecting of the temporary gate during Moharram at the village in Shekhpur Ashik area is not new. “This is part of an annual tradition and each year people set it up on Muharram. Still, we are keeping a close watch on all developments and reports are also being sent to higher officials in this regard,” he said.
Uday Pratap’s son Raghuraj is a six-time independent MLA who won for the seventh time from Kunda in 2022 U.P. polls as a candidate of his own Jansatta Dal (Loktantrik).
Moga police get 10-day remand of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi
The Moga police on Monday got a 10-day remand of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is a 'mastermind' in the killing of singer-politician Sidhu Moose Wala, in a December 2021 attempt to murder case. The court of chief judicial magistrate Preeti Sukhija in Malout gave Bishnoi's transit remand to Moga police till August 11 after his four-day custody in Rana Sidhu murder case ended.
Third Monday of Shrawan: Lakhs of devotees offer prayers at KV Temple
Lakhs of devotees offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath temple on the third Monday of the Shrawan month. The administration rolled out a red-carpet welcome for the devotees at the Kashi Vishwanath Dham and several arrangements had been made for them, including potable water facility. Meanwhile, traders of Vishwanath Gali, Varanasi, offered water, which was collected from 12 rivers and three oceans mixed with Nagkesar, to Baba Kashi Vishwanath.
HC disposes of plea against Raghav Chadha’s appointment as Punjab’s new advisory panel head
The Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday disposed of a plea challenging Aam Aadmi Party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha's appointment as chairman of state's advisory panel. Chadha, an “outsider not being a part of the state Legislative Assembly”, was being given a minister rank, in violation of the Constitution, Bhatti had argued. Detailed order is awaited. The bench also had questions whether such powers could be delegated.
Ensure 24-hr power to identified religious places: U.P. minister
U.P. energy minister AK Sharma has directed the UP Power Corporation Ltd officials to ensure round-the-clock electricity to all identified 74 important religious places in the state, all the district headquarters as well as during important functions. “Uninterrupted power should be supplied to the Ma Shakumbhari too, a place of religious importance under the Varanasi discom,” he said directing officials. He suggested awarding incentives to personnel to encourage them to perform better.
BHU launches Annie Besant Fellowship for its high flyers
Banaras Hindu University has launched a new scheme, Annie Besant Fellowship to encourage its top notch post-graduate students to join PhD programmes in BHU. The scheme has been launched under the Institution of Eminence - BHU, programme. The application process for the fellowship is underway now. August 5 is the last date for receiving applications. The university plans to award Annie Besant Fellowship for the current session by mid of September.
