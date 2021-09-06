Kurukshetra Development Board seeks report on tree felling in K’shetra Tirath

The Kurukshetra Development Board (KDB) has initiated a probe and sought a report into the felling of five trees of historical importance at the Bhisma Kund Tirath in the district.

“The matter was brought to our knowledge by a local NGO. They alleged that five trees, including two peepal and one banyan, have been felled,” said chief executive officer of the KDB, Anubhav Mehta.

“We have sought a report from the former sarpanch and local mahants and a meeting in this regard will be called on Monday,” he added.

It is learnt that the trees were felled by unidentified persons for setting up of an open gym in the area. Madan Mohan Chhabra, honorary secretary of the KDB, said the felling of these trees from this historical place is illegal and action will be taken as per law.