Kurukshetra traffic cop dragged on car bonnet, 3 held for attempt to murder

A traffic cop was dragged on the bonnet of an SUV for around 500m on a busy road in Kurukshetra. The incident was recorded in the CCTV cameras installed on the road.

Police officials on the road chased the accused and they were overpowered by the cops. The accused have been identified as Noordeep, of Baghthala village, Manreet Singh and Kamaljit Singh, of Kurukshetra city.

In his complaint, head constable Sanjeev Kumar said that the incident took place on Monday late evening when he and other cops were deputed at a checkpost at BR Chowk in Kurukshetra.

He tried to stop a Mahindra Bolero but the driver did not stop at the checkpost. The SUV hit him and he fell on the bonnet.

The driver did not stop even then and sub-inspector Gulab Singh chased the SUV and managed to stop them near Sundarpur bridge.

Sanjeev fell on the road and sustained minor injuries but the cops managed to overpower the accused.

The accused have been booked under Sections 307, 353, 332 and 186 of the IPC and were sent to judicial custody by a local court.